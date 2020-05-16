Olivier Rousteing, Bella Hadid, Mariah Carey… celebrities give in to the sirens of Tiktok

This chinese social network-based short videos that offset has fought for the containment of the record of the hearing. It becomes the new playing field of brands who see it as a potential new.

30 seconds of fame

Bella Hadid (in pajamas) who choreographed in her living room (@babybella777), Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) vocalisant on his gym treadmill, Olivier Rousteing (@olivier_rousteing) in delirium in stairs… you dreamt of it ? TikTok has done. On this exchange platform of short videos that are staggered (between 15 and 60 seconds), the celebrities decided to share their confinement. Established in 2016 in China, the app, initially called a Musical.ly, has become the trademark of the note of music in 2018. Initially, the primary format was that of the choreography and play-back on the tubes of the moment : huge cardboard box in the school. Since mid-march and the containment world, the adults are seized of various formats creative available.

Confined, celebrities themselves manage their hair

The new Instagram ?

According to SensorTower, a website specialized in digital audience, the application of chinese would have been downloaded 65 million times around the world in march (compared to 38 million for Instagram). For the spokesman for France, “on TikTok, it is necessary to appropriate the codes and the writing mode of the platform, and this creates an incentive to be creative”. Finished images of vacation paradise, place in everyday life and its banality, sprinkled of the second degree. After years of perfect images and the abuse of a staged Instagram, TikTok and its aesthetic proximity bring a true breath of fresh air. And, in this period of social distancing, this form of intimacy and good humor surjouée has easily found its audience.

The brands on the lookout

Read more on Figaro.fr

“data-reactid=”30″>This network in full (…) Read more on Figaro.fr

Jean shorts and hair in the wind : Cindy Crawford shares a video vintage of his routine sports for 26 years

In 2020, the play mode the most sought after is a mask (signed Off-White)

Confined, these make-up artists to relive the most beautiful looks of David Bowie

Sign up to the newsletter of le Figaro Madame

“data-reactid=”31″> Jean shorts and hair in the wind : Cindy Crawford shares a video vintage of his routine sports for 26 years

In 2020, the play mode the most sought after is a mask (signed Off-White)

Confined, these make-up artists to relive the most beautiful looks of David Bowie

Sign up to the newsletter of le Figaro Madame