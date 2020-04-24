Olivier Rousteing, Gwyneth Paltrow, Johnny Depp : the photos that will brighten your weekend (or at least try)

This week, prince Louis celebrated its 2 years, Brad Pitt has presented the weather, the queen Elizabeth II also celebrated her birthday, Meghan Markle and prince Harry have distributed meals at home in Los Angeles, the Amazon, the daughter of Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey, blew out its first candle, Camille Gottlieb, the youngest daughter of Stephanie of Monaco, has published a picture of it in the natural, Johnny Depp is confined in the South of France, princess Sofia has supported the hospital staff in Swedish, the dancers of the Opera of Paris mobilized against the coronavirus, and the concert virtual Lady Gaga has hosted three French-speaking artists.

In the video, The royal family unveiled a video of Elizabeth II’s children

During this time, in the shadow of these first-hand information, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 46 years with her family, Hailey Baldwin Bieber is in the kitchen, Billie Eilish is protected with his dog, Kylie Jenner has unveiled an adorable snapshot of her daughter Stormi, Simon Jacquemus, has found a new suit of containment, Johnny Depp was busy strumming the strings of his guitar, Olivier Rousteing has plunged in childhood, Diane Kruger has been attacked by a shark, Gwyneth Paltrow has worn a new mask, and Mariah Carey has served the tea.