Olivier Sarkozy “partier” and “spender” : why Mary Kate-Olsen couldn’t take any more – Gala

Wednesday 20 may 2020

This is a new unrest in Hollywood. On 17 April, the press discovers that Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy have launched divorce proceedings. Married for five years, the couple, very discreet, was not yet any indication in public. In private, however, the former child star converted into a high priestess of fashion and the half-brother of the former head of the State écharpaient continuously.

Never accepted by the family of her dear and loving, Mary-Kate Olsen would have seen their relationship deteriorate little by little. The origin of the tensions, her desire for motherhood. An idea that would not at all pleased to Olivier Sarkozy, taken aback not to be able to “control” his wife. Their character at the antipodes would not have not contributed more to fix things if we are to believe the confidences of a close to People. The young woman, such as “quiet” and ” lonely “, would have had all the sorrows of the world to bear the “partier” and “spender” of her husband, who like to live ” the high life “.

Determined that this divorce is pronounced in the shortest possible time, Mary-Kate, who can count on the unwavering support of her sister Ashley, has already filed a petition for an emergency to expedite the procedure. Fearing to lose everything, including his vast fortune, it also asked to enforce the marriage contract. A hard blow to Olivier Sarkozy, whose first divorce, after fifteen years of living together and the birth of two children, had already been particularly volatile.

