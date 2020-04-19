Olympique de Marseille reminds fair of goals from Gignac in the Champions league

The Olympique de Marseille of the Ligue 1 France made it clear that he misses the goals of their former striker André – Pierre Gignac now player of the Tigers of the UANLthe French club recalled the goals of André in the UEFA Champions League.

Through the official account of the Olympique de Marseilleshared a video corresponding to a hat trick of French in the Champions League 2010 where the squad French thrashed 7-0 at the MSK Zilina of Slovakia.

André Pierre Gignac played for Marseille from 2010 until 2015 where he played 186 matches and scored 77 goals, in addition, he won three titles; 2 cups league and a super cup of France.

As with Tigers of the UANL, Gignac has been twice champion of goleo in the Liga MX with Tigres, first in the Clausura 2016, with 13 entries, and after in the Opening 2018 with 14 goals.