Omar Esparza spoke of the hell that he lived Chivas in the final of the Libertadores 2010

Chivas de Guadajara lived one of the most important moments of its history in the year 2010 when they reached the final of the Libertadores Cup against Inter of Porto Alegre, however, the amount of obstacles that were presented in Brazil were numerous.

“When we went to Brazil we do not put security. We were going with the soul in a thread. Outside the hotel there were people throwing firecrackers and yelling things. The truncheon of them sang and launched the rockets right on our floors at 3 in the morning”told the ex side of the flock for Telemundo sports.

The obstacles were not only in the pre-game because once on the pitch continued to experience all sorts of complications.

“The baloneros were of them and we hid the balls. You could see the favoritism of the referees when you give us more monies to them, we checked more and making us angry. The environment was awesome”continued Esparza.

Despite all of this that you mention, Omar Esparza to let you know that is one of the best experiences that she left her career by the adrenaline that I lived, and by the desire to leave Mexico in the most high.