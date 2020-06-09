Omar Sy has paid tribute to George Floyd expressing in Los Angeles

“We marched in peace and solidarity, shouting the names of George, Breonna, Ahmad and many other victims here in the US”

Omar Sy has paid tribute to George Florid a man of afro-American 46-year-old killed by a white policeman during an arrest in Minneapolis, Monday, May 25, last. To shout his indignation, the actor has joined, Saturday, May 30, a massive demonstration in Los Angeles. In a photo posted on his account Instagram, we can see the actor in the middle of the procession of protesters, with a sign on which is inscribed “I can’t breathe” (“I can’t breathe” in French), is the cry of distress uttered by George Floyd, in agony under the knee of the policeman, who has taken away the life.

“Yesterday, in Los Angeles, we marched in peace and solidarity, shouting the names of George, Breonna, Ahmad, and many other victims here in the one can read in the caption. Via this post and this photo, I shout the name of Adama Traore, who, in France, July 19, 2016, has lost life in the same way that George Floyd. That their souls may rest in peace and that JUSTICE is finally done.”

Many other celebrities have paid tribute to George Floyd, who has become the symbol of police assaults on the black community across the Atlantic. Among them, American personalities such as Spike Lee in a short mounting chilling George Clooney in an essay published by the Daily Beast, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds by paying $ 200,000 to an organization of defense of civil rights, but also French personalities like Aïssa Maïga on his account Instagram, Juliette Binoche or Marion Cotillard.