Omar Sy launched a petition against the police violence

Since the death of George Floyd at the time of his arrest in Minneapolis on 25 may 2020, the actions to the fight against racism and support the movement Black Lives Matter tributary. For those who have some visibility take advantage of their fame to convey messages of tolerance. This is the case of Omar Sy.

The open letter to Omar Sy against racism

The actor of 42 years has, for the first time, explained that they had shown to do justice to George Floyd. Omar Sy has, since, published an open letter on the site of The Obs, entitled “Wake ourselves up”. He returned on the death of George Floyd, but also on that of Adama Traoré “is both unjust and unworthy as that of George Floyd”.

Omar Sy asks: “I measure 1.92 m, I am black, I like them. Is it that it can happen to be the same thing as them tomorrow? Is this likely to happen tomorrow to my children? Has your children? This fear without a name, this fear is unwarranted, which swells in our lives, must disappear. I know the feeling that eats away from the inside, I have seen in my own life dramas related to the intervention of the forces of order, to the time when I was anonymous. As Adama Traore, as the Zyed and Bouna deaths to 17 and 15 years old in Clichy-sous-Bois in 2005, I ran when I met the road police. I didn’t open a microphone to say how much this fear is real. The one to die at the hands of the forces of law and order.”.

The petition of Omar Sy

On Change.org Omar Sy wrote: “Hold good, in our turn, confirm us courage, let us be vigilant, let no be required to spend four years calling on accounts. The death of a man in the context of the use of disproportionate and excessive force must be punished. Look ahead, have the courage to denounce the police violence that is being committed in France. Let us commit ourselves to address them.”

For this, it invites all those who wish to sign this petition. In one day, almost 90,000 people have signed it.

Many celebrities have relayed the message of Omar Sy on their social networks such as Franck Gastambide, Guillaume Canet, or ‘ Abd al-Malik.