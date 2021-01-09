OMG. DUA LIPA CHANGED HER LOOK: BLONDE BOB WITH BANGS – NEW ALBUM, NEW ERA?

You will hardly recognize Dua Lipa in the new photos she shared on Instagram.

It seems that the pop princess has radically changed her look: a very short blonde bob with full and saucy bangs. Why do we use the conditional? We are not sure, it could be a very well placed wig.

Either way, we’re totally obsessed with the pop star’s hair :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

” New year, always me, ” joked the 25-year-old in the caption of the album, where she poses in her bathrobe as if she were on break from shooting a new video clip or perhaps a photo shoot.

We loved the two-tone 90s hairstyle, platinum above and brown below, perfect for launching the sound of ” Future Nostalgia “. After the release of his second album, however, Dua surprised us by returning blackberry ” on popular demand “.

And now this incredible header. What’s going on Dua? This mystery raises a lot of questions in us. Is a new album coming? And therefore a new era? You can’t leave us like this, we need answers!