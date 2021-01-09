CELEBRITIES

OMG. DUA LIPA CHANGED HER LOOK: BLONDE BOB WITH BANGS – NEW ALBUM, NEW ERA?

Posted on

You will hardly recognize Dua Lipa in the new photos she shared on Instagram.

It seems that the pop princess has radically changed her look: a very short blonde bob with full and saucy bangs. Why do we use the conditional? We are not sure, it could be a very well placed wig.

Either way, we’re totally obsessed with  the pop star’s hair :

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

” New year, always me, ” joked the 25-year-old in the caption of the album, where she poses in her bathrobe as if she were on break from shooting a new video clip or perhaps a photo shoot.

We loved the two-tone  90s hairstyle,  platinum above and brown below, perfect for launching the sound of ” Future Nostalgia “. After the release of his second album, however, Dua surprised us by returning blackberry ” on popular demand “.

And now this incredible header. What’s going on Dua? This mystery raises a lot of questions in us. Is a new album coming? And therefore a new era? You can’t leave us like this, we need answers!

