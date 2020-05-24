OMG! The trailer of ` TENET ” of Fortnite will be revealed this evening in Fortnite

In these times of pandemic, we used all the tools that technology offers us to stay connected in reality, the most immediate and what is happening there. And not only the outside of our homes, but how the world is rapidly adapting to these strange circumstances.

A good example is the resource platforms of streaming for watching series or movies. There is also the possibility for an artist to take his guitar or any instrument and record direct to its thousands or millions of followers. And this way, you can stay connected with your fans.

But a few weeks ago, a new way to stay connected, and enjoy a strong content appeared (and this was not the case, we had not seen its full potential): video games, in particular Fortnite where concerts to virtual took place.

At the end of April 2020, Travis Sott gave a spectacular concert through Fortnite only 8 minutes called ” Astronomical “, but it was attended by 12 million users they see him as a giant who was sitting in his own world while his songs were playing.

And in early may, various artists came together to mount a sort of festival where Deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Dillon Francis have played. It was not as spectacular as that of Travis Scott, but this is a very clear that Fortnite is a good place to sift through.

Also, Now, it turns out that at 19 hours (time of Mexico), there will be a special event for Fortnite. This is the official launch of the second trailer TENET, The next movie from Christopher Nolan with John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson, which also appear to the sides of a casting compound Elizabeth Debicki, Clemence Poesy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Martin Donovan, Andrew Howard and a lot more.

Take a front row seat in Party Royal for a world first! Watch the latest trailer for @TENETFilm of Christopher Nolan in the top of each hour on the big screen from 20 pm ET. ᴚnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7U – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) may 21, 2020

The End Of 2019, Which Warner Bros.and Nolan decided to release the first official trailer of the TENET, and now, a few months after the premiere of the film, They will publish a new advanced on one of the platforms of video games the most distinguished, where, surely, millions of users gather to attend the largest production of Nolan to date.

TENET will be presented on July 17, 2020.