On Beyoncé, a gymnast american performs an amazing routine on the ground

UCLA, a provider of talent. More than a year after the mind-blowing performance from Katelyn Ohashi and a month after the perfect score obtained by Kyla Ross, Nia Dennis, fellow of the University of California has enjoyed the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles during a meeting with the University of Utah. On a medley of Beyoncé, the gymnast of 21 years has chained the backbends, the tendrils and the large cast and concluded by mimicking his own coronation to the cheers of the crowd.

A homecoming performance that would make @Beyonce proud! @DennisNia made us lose our breath with her 9.975 on floor exercise last weekend in Pauley. Who else is crazy in love with her routine? ???? pic.twitter.com/XE4VvTrZOK — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 28, 2020

A performance rewarded by the note of near-perfect 9.975 and acclaimed on Twitter, and several celebrities have shared in his performance, to the image ofAlicia Keys and Gabrielle Union.

???????????? look at this unstoppable power and confidence!! ???????????? Was just talking about how nothing gives you more power then being yourself! Shine @DennisNiaI’m inspired!! ⁣

Going into the weekend like ????????♂️ ????????♂️ ????????♂️ pic.twitter.com/wd2EAvCATO — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) February 28, 2020

But if the tweeters have discovered, with wonder this nugget from the gymnastics american, Nia Dennis is far from being a new to the discipline. Member of national team since 2012, she had already won the university championships (NCAA) with the Bruins of UCLA in 2018. The winner of the championships of the Pacific in 2014 in Richmond in Canada, she was forced to renounce the selections for the olympic Games in 2016 because of an injury to the achilles tendon.