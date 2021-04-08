On her back and in swimsuit Lana Rhoades drives her fans crazy

Former actress Lana Rhoades is a box of surprises and day by day surprises everyone with her photographs on her social media, in fact, today she is one of the most sought-after adult actresses in the world despite being retired.

Lana Rhoades is a box of surprises and also gives advice for couples and dodges Instagram’s c3nsura, to prove her most recent post on the popular social network.

This time the model posed with a one-piece swimsuit, but which left very little to the imagination because much of her skin was exposed and you can appreciate its charming perches.

It should be mentioned that the adult film star gave some advice, through her podcast 3 Girls 1 Kitchen, to enjoy those moments of a couple without having to be an expert.

The influencer also commented that many think that positions are the primary thing to have a good time in bed, but not for her, since over time you can improve the dexterity, what must exist is enthusiasm.

Another important point is to send up-to-level texts, as it is a great way to generate that pre-acting tickle, attractive photos, and even videos.