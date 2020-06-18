On Instagram, Rihanna shows her support at Assa Traoré

Committed artist against racism and inequality, Rihanna is even more since the murder of George Floyd by a police officer of Minneapolis on may 25. In social networks, where it has tens of millions of fans around the world, the singer of 32 years did not hesitate to take a position and to increase the awareness of the public about the issue.

On Instagram, the star is once more split by a press release about this at the beginning of the week with the account of your brand Fenty Beauty. “The activism of black is so powerful. Activism black is built on a legacy of those brave people who struggle against the injustices of the world and we strive to create a better world for all of us”as you can read.