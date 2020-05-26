On Instagram, Rosalia tease a new collaboration with Travis Scott

The Spanish singer has posted a shot, leaving hope for a new featuring with the rapper a few months after their awesome Highest In The Room.

2020 seems to gently impose itself as the year of the return of the great Rosalia. After having formalized a collaboration with Arca on the new album of the producer, the Spanish singer seems to be a teaser, with a new photo posted on his account Instagram, a new completed piece in featuring with rapper Travis Scott.

Thus, TKN, which should arrive shortly according to the words of Rosalia (see image description), will be the second song recorded by the two artists after the great Highest In The Roompresent in the EP issued to the end of 2019 by Scott, JACKBOYS.

