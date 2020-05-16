On Instagram, the stars call out to Ivanka Trump

The girl and a councillor of Donald Trump has been taking part in on social networks by several personalities.

Ivanka Trump is past master in the art of nuance. Partisan claimed to certain measures in favour of equality of women and men, the daughter and adviser to the president of the United States is sometimes seen as a voice more moderate, likely to make room to the temptations of extremists of Donald Trump and members of the more radical of his entourage. In 2017, she had tried -in vain – to convince the billionaire not to reject the Paris agreement on climate. This year, it has remained unobtrusive, while the controversy was raging on the policy of separation of the parents and children of migrants, set up by the administration to Trump. This is the last week that Ivanka Trump has expressed reservations. “It was one of the worst times,” she acknowledged in a conference, when asked about separations, which have involved more than 2500 children. These last hours of the termination of late and the past of the political trumpienne immigration has been the subject of a campaign on the social networks.

Several personalities, some of which are followed by Ivanka Trump on Instagram, have posted a message to his attention. “Dear Ivanka, you got on social networks. You said that the separation of families is “one of the worst moments” for you. (…) You have spoken in the past. This crisis continues. Currently, 572 children were not reunited with their families. A child is dead after a separation. Approximately 400 parents have been expelled without their children. There have been many accusations of physical and sexual abuse in detention. Psychotropic drugs were administered to the children in detention without parental consent. These abuses have taken place under the responsibility of your father and under the direction of the secretary [à la sécurité intérieure] Nielsen. Put an end to these abuses, racist, inhumane and excessive, now! We ask that you call for the resignation of the secretary-Nielsen”, says the text.

Ill-treatment, psychotropic drugs administered to children…

Kristjen Nielsen, secretary of homeland security, is part of the “cabinet” of Donald Trump. In this respect, it applies the policy of segregation of migrant children of their families.

Several allegations of ill-treatment in the detention centers of migrants have been relayed by the american press. Some date back several years. The “New York Times“referred to the 4 August last to the case of a center in Virginia where teens were tied to chairs and forced to wear a mask to prevent spitting. In mid-July, the testimonies relating to sexual assault were also collected, for example in Texas or Pennsylvania. In addition, psychotropic drugs have been administered to children : at the end of July, a judge in Los Angeles has ordered the government to put an end to this practice, relying on a case in texas, reported the “Washington Post“: children were receiving medication in the morning and evening, which were sometimes given strength.

Comedienne Amy Schumer and the model Alexa Chung have in particular taken the message to Ivanka Trump. Under the slogan “Dear Ivanka” (“Dear Ivanka”), several figures had already tried to call the daughter of Donald Trump, particularly on Twitter, in the image of the actor of “Star Trek” George Takei. A demonstration had been organized in November 2016.