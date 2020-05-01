on M6, a single episode of “Why Women Kill” will be released instead of two

The coronavirus continues to change our lives but also the program of tv channels. The first channel has suspended the broadcast of the season 10 new Profiling until further order, and stopped the series, Prodigal son to put the first part of the saga Harry Potter in the place Wednesday, April 14. TF1 has also suspended the distribution of its soap opera star Tomorrow belongs to us (the shooting having been suspended), and was divided into two-the episode of the reunification of Koh-Lantathis has not pleased the fans of the program.

“For economic reasons ”

For its part, M6 had deprogrammed a previously unseen episode of NCIS Friday, march 27. And starting Thursday, it is the new series of the chain that will make the costs of the health crisis. A lot of télespectateurs had discovered” Why Women Kill “, created by Marc Cherry, Thursday, march 26. The first two episodes we were immediately immersed in the world of these couples and we have even started to become attached to the characters. And most importantly, what a pleasure to find the paw of the creator of Desperate Housewives. But then, who said good said good hearing and it is thus necessary to “save” the program. In effect, the first two episodes were attended by, respectively, 4.5 million viewers for an audience share of 16.3 % and 4.47 million of people for an audience share of 18.1 %.

Nicolas de Tavernost, chairman of the management board of the M6 group, said that as early as this week the chain would not broadcast more than one previously unseen episodeinstead of two” for economic reasons, and to last longer with this good series “.

For public channels, the broadcast of the series A great sun has also been suspended on France 2, on the side of a More beautiful life, the shooting has also been stopped but there should be a reserve of episodes until 10 April.