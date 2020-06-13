on offer a gaming notebooks HP with the GeForce GTX 1650

In the new flyer Unieuro is available at a reduced price, a gaming notebooks branded HP Pavilion, on which you can save 20% on the list price imposed by the manufacturer. Even at the level of specific techniques, the computer is very interesting.

L’HP Pavilion Gaming port model number 15-EC0024NL and is characterized by a screen of 15.6 inches with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. Under the hood is the AMD processor Ryzen 5 3550H, accompanied by 16 gigabytes of RAM DDR4 and a SSD 512 gigabytes. Add to that the dedicated graphics card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4 gigabytes of dedicated memory.

The offer proposed by Unieuro allows you to take it home to 799,99 €, 200 Euro less compared to 999,99 Euro list. The chain of distribution also provides the home delivery for free and the option to pay online (even using the fast cash PayPal) for pick up in the store closest to you. In addition, by ticking the appropriate box you can also add the extra help of 12 months which, added to the 24 months provided for by law, to a share premium of 109,99 Euros.

The availability of the product seems to be extensive, at least judging by what is indicated in the data sheet.