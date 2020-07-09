On the day that the creator of Bitcoin has been captured and tortured by the NSA (“Decryption”, the Movie) – TheCoinTribune

After the biopic of the twins Winklevoss they are enriched with the bitcoin, another movie that should be soon a key figure of the cryptomonnaie. Decrypted, the title of the movie in question, is a fiction that revolves around Satoshi Nakamoto, the inventor of bitcoin. If his true identity remains unknown to the public until the date, the person in question happens to be the target of the agents of the NSA in this film. These, finally, are going to come to him, to then obtain, under the effect of the torture, of the confidential information to be used to commit the unthinkable.

Destroy at any price of bitcoin

This is not another thing that the objective of the mission has been in charge of the agents of the NSA acting on behalf of the u.s. government. For what it is of to the research of the creator of the cryptomonnaie to obtain from it the necessary information to that end. Of course, Satoshi Nakamoto for his side, absolutely not to see his legacy disappear without resistance. The team of the NSAS, therefore, have no other option than kidnap the creator of bitcoin, and try to torture him to obtain the information that will be used to put an end to the existence of bitcoin.

The movie classified as a comedy in IMDB it is written by Mick Sands and directed by Tom Sands. In particular, it is described as ” a comedy of black humor, outrageous and provocative “ about the creator of bitcoin. This function is performed by Akie Kotabeknown to have played another leading role alongside Salma Hayek in the action-thriller Everly 2014. It is also found in the casting Sophia Myles (Transformers : Age of Extinction), Not Gilet (The Strange) and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean). We must not forget to mention the presence of Talisa Garcia that plays the role of Sofía Pérez, the love and the accomplice of Satoshi Nakamoto.

Production temporarily suspended due to the covid-19

The production of the comedy is provided by Substantial Of Moviesa small independent film company based in the United Kingdom. The latter has declared that the production of the film has been temporarily suspended at the end of the month of march due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. At the current time, 70% of the movie has already been recorded and its installation is in progress according to the statement from the production house. Phil Harris – the producer of the film – he stated that the character of Satoshi Nakamoto was not the only reference to bitcoin. He said that much research has been done to ensure that the items that are related to the cryptomonnaie are authentic.

In the absence of knowing the details of the life of the real Satoshi Nakamoto, this comedy will present, in its own way the complaints of the government against the emergence of the cryptomonnaie. There is No doubt that this production will be popular with fans of the fiction on conspiracy theories and other interference by the government in the new technologies.