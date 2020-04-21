On the red line : Call me Celine

Friday morning on the warm side of the clinic.

There is nobody in the queue at 9: 45 a.m., but a man of Italian origin, about 65 years of age is rocketing on the side of the security perimeter and asked me from afar, shouting almost, if I’ve seen his wife. According to him, it would have had to have arrived by taxi from a long time for his appointment, screening of the COVID-19. I tell him that no, I have not seen it. He insists, gives me the name of his wife and asks me to go check if it is here, in this clinic, she has an appointment, in case it would be ” even wrong “.

I sigh. I am only at the door. I’m not supposed to leave my post, but as it happened to me several times of having to go to verify information with my colleagues, I tell him not to move, I come back with a response.

I’m going to see the secretary, who tells me. On the way back to the entrance door, I see a woman of thirty years of very makeup outlet I do not know where to go forward and rush right on me.

“Madame, excuse me, where are you ? Do you have an appointment ?

— No. I want to see a doctor. I have problems with my epilepsy for a long time and I need to make represcrire…

— Madame, follow me, I beg you. We are going to discuss it outside ! You should not be here.

— But why ? I want to see a doctor ! This is my clinic, here !

— I understand, but it is a clinical COVID, on appointment, at this time. You are passed to the security cordon without the permission of anyone to enter the clinic. So we’re going to go about any of it outside…

— Don’t talk to me about on this tone, you ! What is your name ? You are a nurse or doctor perhaps ? For that you do you take ? “

And there, as I feel it happen in a fraction of a second : anger. I feel it rising in me. This woman does not understand the situation. She attacks me then I want to discuss it out with her, because she was not there a minute ago. She does not understand that it comes from entering into an area where there are people who are positive to the COVID-19. As it does not go here, it is that it has not been evaluated in advance by the relevant authorities (the 811, the line COVID or her doctor) and she should not be here.

“Madame, my title and my name are of little importance. I am responsible for the patients at the door. Come with me outside, we’re going to talk to us and see if you can be seen by a doctor at the clinic. “

Seeing one of my colleagues — bigger than me — coming towards us, she follows me reluctantly to the outside, but began to shout :

“But why did you make me leave ?! It is so ridiculous if I am to come back then!

— If you do not have an appointment here today, we can’t make you enter the clinic. We’re going to need you to send in another clinic. You can see that there is a safety cord. This is not made to pass below…

— Do not tell me that I have the right to do or not to do ! You are a nurse, do you ? I want your name ! You’ll give me your name ! “

At this time, the words of Joceline me back in the lead.

Joceline is the psychotherapist that I consult occasionally for the past 14 years. The last time I talked to her, she reminded me that, in the current context, I will inevitably face the stress and anger of the people who cross my path to the clinic and elsewhere, that I have not, therefore, leave the anger to me invade my turn and that I will have to respond with tact.