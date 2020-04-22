“On the Rocks “: Sofia Coppola reveals the details of his next film at Indie Wire

Worn by Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, the film will tell of the tempestuous relationship between a father, the eternal playboy, and married daughter suspecting her husband of adultery.

The five sisters wiped out by a bourgeois upbringing and a catholic in the suburbs of Detroit (Virgin Suicides); a teen clueless that reappears in the life of his father, hollywood actor in depression (Somewhere), and of course, the coup de foudre friendly between two lonely, Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray, in the hotel japanese Lost in Translation. In Sofia Coppola, the characters are almost always looking for an emotional connection that has been broken, it takes to heal or seek to replace them with new people.

We can guess that his next film, On the Rocks, will not depart from this imperative, according to the information that the filmmaker gave to IndieWire : “Is Bill Murray and Rashida Jones in the role of a father and his daughter. She is married to Marlon Wayans, a successful businessman who travels a lot and has a lovely assistant (…) [Le personnage de Rashida] has suspicions. The father, a sort of playboy sophisticated, resulting in his paranoia, seeing people through his own point of view. It is a bit of a clash between these two generations (…). The film also speaks of our relationship with our parents, how it affects your relationships in your life. It is the adventure of a father and a daughter who spies on her husband. “

According to the director, the film should also offer a wide range of sequences of conversations in a new york bar, around a martini. What convince us that this new game will mix skillfully comedy of manners removed, and reflection on the legacy of the sentimental, with a touch of lightness is always a touch of melancholy which the film-maker has the secret. First film announced by A24 in the context of its new partnership with Apple TV+, On the Rocks there was not yet a release date in theaters, or on Apple TV+.