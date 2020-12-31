ON TIKTOK YOU CAN DUET WITH ED SHEERAN ON THE NOTES OF “AFTERGLOW”

On the occasion of the release of the new song “Afterglow”, Ed Sheeran has launched a new challenge on TikTok. It is called #duetme and consists, in fact, of a duet with the singer on the notes of the single. To participate, just go to Ed’s official account and follow the instructions.

There are already many fans who took part in the challenge! The English artist has reposted some videos made by the Sheerios on his Instagram profile; among these, there is also an Italian girl!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiara Corrado🌈🌻 (@chiara_corrado_)

Ed Sheeran released “Afterglow” as a Christmas present to his fans on December 21st.

“Afterglow is a song that I wrote last year and wanted to publish for you – said the singer via social – It is the first single from the upcoming album, it’s just a song I love and I hope you love them too. Enjoy it! I hope to spend the Christmas holidays and the New Year safely and happily. Now I’m back in my father’s land, bye “.