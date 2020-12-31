CELEBRITIES

ON TIKTOK YOU CAN DUET WITH ED SHEERAN ON THE NOTES OF “AFTERGLOW”

Posted on

On the occasion of the release of the new song “Afterglow”,  Ed Sheeran has launched a new challenge on TikTok. It is called #duetme and consists, in fact, of a duet with the singer on the notes of the single. To participate, just go to Ed’s official account and follow the instructions. 

There are already many fans who took part in the challenge! The English artist has reposted some videos made by the Sheerios on his Instagram profile; among these, there is also an Italian girl!

Ed Sheeran released “Afterglow” as a Christmas present to his fans on December 21st.

“Afterglow is a song that I  wrote last year and wanted to publish for you  – said the singer via social –  It is the first single from the upcoming album, it’s just a song I love and I hope you love them too. Enjoy it! I hope to spend the Christmas holidays and the New Year safely and happily. Now I’m back in my father’s land, bye “.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

4.2K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

427
CELEBRITIES

SELENA GOMEZ IS STUNNING ON THE NEW COVER OF VOGUE MEXICO

340
CELEBRITIES

Prince Charles “is furious” about his character in The Crown

323
Games

PES 2020 COMPUTER Game Full Version Free Download

321
Games

Wolfenstein: Youngblood COMPUTER Game Full Version Free Download

295
Games

Unholy COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

268
CELEBRITIES

HARRY STYLES: “WATERMELON SUGAR” BECAME HIS MOST LISTENED TO SONG ON SPOTIFY

262
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could collect rent from Princess Eugenie

To Top