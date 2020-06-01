On tv tonight : “An elephant that misleads enormously” and ” Top Chef “

Alone in dressing gown, on the cornice of a building of the Champs-Elysees, Stephen reviews the events that have led him in this embarrassing position. Has the approach of the quarantine, the husband beyond reproach, Etienne was left thrilled by the beautiful legs of a stranger dressed in red…

“Top Chef “, at 20: 20 on RTL-TVI

For the fifth event of the quarter-finals, the candidates will be judged by two chefs guests : David Munoz, and Gaggan Anand. They will have to be creative to define a new way of tasting around a mouthful gourmet. It is up to them to push the boundaries of their creativity to win a pass and qualify for the semi-final.

The star Dominique Deprêtre

“Knock “, at 21: 00 on TV5 Monde – Three stars

Jean Carmet and – very stealthily – Louis de Funès give the replica to Louis Jouvet in this, the second adaptation of the play by Jules Romains. This was, alas! the before-last shoot of the famous native of Crozon, the immortal hero of “Topaz” and the other ” Quai des Orfèvres “, swept away by a heart attack at the age of 63 years. A great classic and jubilant.

“The French Connection “, at 22h10 on Arte – Three stars

The adventures of the inspector Popeye’s “noarcotic burwau” : a polar dense and relentless, a timeless classic. Signed by John Frankenheimer, the following essential is aired the following Wednesday in the late evening.

“The body of my enemy “, at 20h55 on France 5 – Two stars

Michel Audiard sign the adaptation of the novel by Felicien Marceau offering to Jean-Paul Belmondo in a role more nuanced than usual.

“Babysitting “, at 21h05 on TF1 – Two stars

When the surprise guests of the babysitteur land mass to celebrate his birthday in the luxurious house of the boss, it can only turn to delirium… That’s the “Project X” to the French which has been screaming at the engineering last summer in addition to-Quiévrain. It is true that there are some good gags and that Gérard Jugnot is especially funny in the role of the boss in question.

“3 Days to Kill “, at 20: 00, on Club RTL – A star

Good old Kevin Costner is coveted by two great babes –Amber Heard and Connie Nielsen– in this thriller also blinquant that superficial shot in the heart of Paris by the author of the two ” Charlie’s Angels “. It is almost too easy to guess that this product of pure consumption perfectly laughable at the level of the action scenes was written and produced by the incorrigible Luc Besson.