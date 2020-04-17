On tv tonight: “Enemy of the State” or “30 years or nothing” (video)

Peaceful and brilliant lawyer, Robert Clayton Dean finds himself in possession of a floppy disk, clearly establishing the responsibility of a director of the NSA in the assassination of a member of parliament. His life does not take long to erode all the units. Placed under surveillance, it is now handled as a toy…

“30 years or nothing “, at 21: 30 on AB3

Jenna, 13 years old, has had enough of being a teenager. After the disaster of her birthday party, she made the wish to grow up all of a sudden. The next day, she wakes up in an unfamiliar apartment and in the body of a thirty-year-old. Jenna is now an active woman and important…

The star Dominique Deprêtre

“Gran Torino “, at 20h35 on The Two – four stars

Clint Eastwood (2008)

By diverting skillfully the theme of the self-defense, the everlasting Clint has managed once more to bluff the whole world and the total unanimity. It is, however, at the outset, a small budget and a film without pretension that he is the only star on the poster. You can see how that’s enough.

“Enemy of the State “, 20: 00, on Club RTL – two stars

Tony Scott (1998)

The good old theme of the plot parastatal operated on a background of new technologies : fast and furious, a superabundance of material, additions superfluous but guarantee efficiency. The younger Scott was also a great stage director.

“Super blonde “, at 20: 00 on AB3 – a star

Fred Wolf (2008)

In this other “Revenge of a blonde” produced by Adam Sandler who welcome in the universe of the legendary magazine ” Playboy “, Anna Faris (Cindy Campbell in the saga of ” Scary Movies “), in fact, tons of them, to the point that the expressive Emma Stone has much merit to resist him ! All the commonplaces of the cinema US are contemporary in the program.