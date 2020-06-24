On tv tonight: “Eyjafjallajökull” or “The wild bunch” (video)

For Alain and Valerie, the eruption of the icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull is a real disaster. Because to arrive in time for the wedding of his daughter in a small village in Greece, the couple divorced, devoted to one another, fierce hatred, he is forced to take to the road together…

In 1914, The Bishop and his band are in San Rafael, a small town in Texas, to steal the payroll of the railroad workers. Fall into a trap, flee, and then imagine a new steering train, particularly ambitious, for the account of the Raccoon, a general of the mexican…

The star Dominique Deprêtre

Sam Peckinpah (1969)

The response of california to the violence and stylized westerns, the spaghetti ! The masterpiece of the father of the “ambush” begins and ends with two sequences of cults : the scorpion eaten by the ants under the gaze of the children amused and the massacre of the mexican company for the heavy machine gun. Two ways masterful to evoke the original evil in a work of luminous twilight of gender become more cinéphilique than ever.

Of great height, at 20h35 on The Two – Three stars

Ben Wheatley (2015)

Change of philosophy as the very popular post-apocalyptic contemporary ? Social Satire taken to the extreme ? Exercise in style nerd of a fan of the film gore ? Even so, with this thriller, fantasy, futuristic, paradoxically, stripped of technology and are wandering around their vehicles, ” vintage “, the author of “Kill List” provides a max. To the public, however.

The reeds in the nature, at 20h55 on Art – Three stars

André Téchiné (1994)

The nice version of the film a tv movie of a series called “All the boys and girls of your age” once commissioned by the Art. A beautiful story of teenagers, the provincial, in the face of his first loves in the back of the boat and the war of Algeria, shot in the beauty of the landscapes of the Lot-et-Garonne.

The spies next door, at 20: 00, on Club RTL – Two stars

Greg Mottola (2016)

This is a true action-comedy, with what’s needed of humor and… of the action, the whole plot that is not too dragged by the hair and without this outrageous vulgarity that plagues for too long, the production in the united states of its kind. Much more than Zach Galifianakis and Jon Hamm are the lackeys of the beautiful sex Gal Gadot and Isla Fischer to lead the dance in a spectacular place. A very good surprise.

Eyjafjallajökull, at 20h25 on RTL-TVI – Two stars

Alexander Trunk (2013)

Valérie lead to the creation steals the show with Dany Boon in this “road movie” in which the title is difficult to pronounce is the name of the icelandic volcano that disrupted air traffic in Europe in 2010. The story is a caricature of what is possible, but some passages are perfectly fly.