On tv tonight: “One World: Together at Home” or “The Voice France”

On Twitter via #TogetherAtHome. At the initiative of the singer Lady Gaga, and the association Global Citizen, the concert “One World together “at home” is designed to raise funds for health workers in first line, and the world Health Organization. In the United States, Australia, Canada, Argentina and in the world, a cast of international artists will follow one another in direct from home to join this event, broadcasted via the television channels and the social networks. In the United States, it is presented by the trio of leaders of the major late-night shows : Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

One World : Together at Home, to 2 hours on France 2

The Voice France, at 21h05 on TF1

The four coaches of the show to challenge everything in the game by presenting their talents during the terrible stage of the KB, the last step before the live shows. This year, the rules have evolved since each coach shows up on stage with the singers to his team on a song chosen by the talents themselves.

The star Dominique Deprêtre

Reservoir Dogs, at 22: 05 on The Two – Four stars

Quentin Tarantino (1992)

The actor Harvey Keitel has weighed all its influence to make this project amateur the cult film, as it is known, in which bursts all the stylistic genius of its original author, italo-irish of Tennessee. A film of 99 minutes without the slightest second to throw, remarkable for its installation is not chronological, its sharp dialogue, its violence basic and its references cinéphiliques. It would leave even an ear…

Ghostbusters, at 20: 05 on The Two – Three stars

Ivan Reitman (1984)

Funny and crazy, this comedy fantastic stamped “SOS ghosts” in French, and punctuated by the famous tube Ray Parker Jr. had been conceived by Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, the Blues Brothers in person. The death of the second named in 1982 delayed the project ultimately led to… very well by a director yet unknown at the time.

Me, ugly and nasty 2, at 20: 30 on AB3 – Three stars

Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud (2013)

Even with one eye less in the specific case of croquignolets Minions, it looks back to 007 in person, with this number 2 still funny and tasty, with the French voices of Gad Elmaleh, Audrey Lamy and… Eric Cantona. Peuchère ? You are talking about. Nearly a billion dollars in revenue and five million tickets in France alone.

Shrek, at 22h on AB3 – Three stars

Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson (2001)

Five screenwriters – Ted Elliot, of” Aladdin “, ” Godzilla “, “Small Soldiers” and the saga “Pirates of the Caribbean” – have worked on the script of this tasty saga romantico-medieval of Dreamworks studios, which ended with the number 4 in 2010. Already a great classic !

Escape, at 23h25 on AB3 – Two stars

Mikael Hafström (2013)

When Sylvester Stallone was embedded in the project, he had no difficulty to convince the farmers to hire the ex-governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, and to this we owe the poster of this action movie correct which does not take off, however, that in its final part.