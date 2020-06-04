On tv tonight: “The big cactus” and “Machu Picchu, the secret of the Incas”

Jérôme de Warzée, and Adrien Devyver, in the real ” Avengers of the laughter “, are at the helm of this fourth season. They are surrounded by their faithful chroniclers Livia Dushkoff, Thierry Luthers, David Jeanmotte, not to mention the merry band : Kody, Martin Charlier, Freddy Tougaux, Carmela Giusto and Fabian Le Castel. Three major topics are decoded and re-mastered with sauce ” Cactus “.

Tonight, “The big cactus” is located on her tray Cristina Cordula, Enrico Macias and Leopold Lippens. France 5, draws you to his side in pre-columbian America with two documentaries : one on the legendary Machu Picchu and the other on the ancient city of Teotihuacan, known for its pyramids and located not far from Mexico city.

“Machu Picchu, the secret of the Incas “, at 20h55 on France 5

Machu Picchu is an ancient city, abandoned, lost in the clouds and built by the Incas. Archaeologists have discovered the remains enigmatic there is more than a century, but the true purpose of this site is long remained unknown. For the archaeologist Jose Bastante, the answer lies in the ruins. These constructions, in an almost perfect state of preservation, are a condensed of technology inca. According to the researchers, the site would have been an imperial palace, a trade center and a temple intended to indicate the cycles of the sacred sun.

The star Dominique Deprêtre

“This is the time of the assassins “, at 14h05 on France 3 – Four star

A scenario is a smart, quick thriller insidious, of flip-flopping and posturing galore and, above all, a last quarter of an hour jubilant marked by the delivery of a dog that is that of all the Beethoven repertoire. An absolute masterpiece of film noir to the French is typical of the decade.









“The bronzed are skiing “, at 21h05 on TF1 – Three stars

A year earlier, at Club Med, the merry band of Splendid had probably already opened… the tracks. We, therefore, find the same characters in full form, in situations more comical still and replicas better detail. The best part of the trilogy.









“#Chef “, at 20h25 on RTL-TVI – Two stars

After having invaded the fenestrons to the point of nausea and the inevitable decline now underway, the gastronomy is also invited sporadically to the big screen, with all the reservations inherent in the data base necessarily limited and redundancy programmed. Nothing really new, therefore, are on the menu, but a lot of emotion around the portly author himself as a headliner, and a beautiful… skewer including Dustin Hoffman in person.









“The mechanics of the shadow “, at 20h55 on 13th Street – Two stars

François Cluzet embodies the victim of this thriller quite brave, even reckless in an area that the French cinema contemporary does more rarely. The atmosphere is, and the style also, except at the time of the conclusion where it slips a little by lack of thoroughness and mastery. Mention very well in an against-employment, for Denis Podalydès, worrying that possible in puppet-master.









“Jupiter : the fate of the universe “, at 21.15 on TMC – Two stars

After the welcoming and is one hundred percent original ” Cloud Atlas “, the author(s)of the “Matrix” entry in the overkill of special effects and cgi, with this new opera, intergalactic, dominated by a kind of ugliness stylistic absolute level of the decorations, vessels and foolish, all of this contrasting with the charming flamboyant Mila Kunis. A hell of a show.