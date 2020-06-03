On tv tonight: “The exchange” or “Baby instruction manual” (videos)

In 1928, in Los Angeles, a city beset by corruption and police violence, the little Walter Collins disappears. A few weeks later, the inquiry officer announces to his mother that he was found. Amazed, that discovers a child that is not hers on the platform of the train station…

Holly is a young woman serious and romantic. Eric is quite the opposite, runner and whimsical. Their best mutual friends, Alison and Peter, they organize a rendezvous which turns immediately into a nightmare. They hope never to see again, but fate will decide otherwise…

“The exchange “, at 20H35 on The Two – three stars

Clint Eastwood (2008)

Sensational reconstruction of a puzzle that défraya the chronicle of Uncle Sam at the end of the twenties. All the genius of the filmmaker is expressed in the smallest detail, and even the game of Angelina Jolie, then mielleusement put in all the sauces business, is transcended.

“On Her Majesty’s secret service “, at 21: 00 on France 4 – three stars

Peter Hunt (1969)

Brutally neglected by Sean Connery, the tuxedo of agent 007 was briefly donned by Australian George Lazenby in this sixth installment as it is called, unfairly, ” James Bond’s cursed “, the only one it is true to shed genuine tears.

“French Connection 2 “, at 22H35 on Arte – three stars

John Frankenheimer (1975)

The result of the hunt for the trafficker in the guise of Fernando Rey for the inspector Popeye. The accent US that drags Gene Hackman in the French version was a genuine feat of Georges Aminel, theatre actor and a regular voice of Yul Brynner, Orson Welles, Lee Marvin, James Coburn, Marlon Brando, Gregory Peck, Charlton Heston and even… Darth Vader.

“Collateral damage “, at 20: 00, on Club RTL – a star

Andrew Davis (2002)

Rid of its anabolic, Arnold Schwarzenegger wins almost in credibility in this ersatz “Rambo” anti-cartel terroristo-colombian, which is not without reminding us of The “expert” also played by its competitor Stallone ! The opportunity, especially, to review Francesca Neri, the “Michelle Pfeiffer of Trentino” proved five years earlier by Pedro Almodovar in his excellent ” Carne Tremula “.