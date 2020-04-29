On tv tonight: the first number of”#Investigation” or “The Treasure Map” (video)

200 billion euros, this is the total amount of investment funds in belgium. The banks are pushing us to invest our savings. But, where will it really our money ? The magazine #Investigation has traced the track of these funds in bank to speak with our euros. Under the guise of sustainable investments, the banks sometimes hide sectors controversial. Without knowing it, our money to finance dirty, the toxic or the warrior. Investigation in Belgium and abroad, the revelations and confrontations in the 1st issue of the magazine presented by Justine Katz.

The Treasure Map, at 21h05 on France 3

“The Treasure Map “, the legendary game of adventure of France 3, returns for a new number unique to the discovery of the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence. On a game field which extends from Sisteron to the Gorges du Verdon, passing the valley of The Durance, Digne-Les-Bains and Valensole plateau.

The star Dominique Deprêtre

Source Code, 20: 00, on Club RTL – Four stars

Duncan Jones (2011)

Superbly constructed, the narrative flash-back inverted led to a train of hell securely holds the rails up to the latest twist. By the author of ” Moon “, a success rare in the genre thriller atmosphere, the accents are fantastic, with headlining the excellent Jake Gyllenhaal.

The bait, at 20h55 on Arte – Three stars

Bertrand Tavernier (1995)

Three years after his “L. 627,” which totally redirected the polar to the French, the author of “Coup de torchon” has returned to the genre with this dramatic story from a case sordid and mind-bending that occurred years in the 80’s. In the key role, Marie Gillain, then aged 19, going on to maturity and won the Prix Romy Schneider and a second nomination for the César for most promising female.

Madagascar 3 : bons baisers d Europe, at 21: 00 on France 4 – Three stars

Tom McGrath, Eric Darnell and Conrad Vernon (2012)

After the revelation of 2005, and a first follow-up very successful in 2008, the critters from Dreamworks are back again in force. Question rhythm, and songs of bravery, one pass at a speed higher without losing any of the qualities cinéphiliques of the concept, with references that bring back even, wait for it-the ” Gendarme de Saint-Tropez “.

Welcome aboard, at 20: 00 on AB3 – A star

Eric Lavaine (2011)

With Frank Dubosc on board, it is sure that the cruise has fun at least a minimum. In secretary and mistress betrayed by her Ravachol boss, Valérie Lemercier imposing, in what becomes a fable whose kindness moralizing culminates with the presence of Enrico Macias in person.

Wrath of the Titans, at 20: 30 on The Two

Jonathan Liebesman (2012)

This sequel to the “Clash of the Titans” of Louis Leterrier is not especially worse than the other so-called “blockbuster” who was accused two years ago. There are Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes and Sam Worthington in the form, and decoration, it is Rosamund Pike, who replaces Gemma Arterton. A James Bond Girl to another : that is, the sense of continuity.