On tv tonight: the quarter-finals of “Top Chef” or “Lucy” (video)

The 13th week marks the beginning of the quarter-finals of the competition. Each victory of the candidates will give him a pass, it will take two to enter the semi-finals. The trials of today are built around the burned, great specialty of Eric Frechon, and the sauce, judged by Yannick Alléno.

“Lucy “, at 20: 00, on Club RTL

Lucy, a student, was kidnapped and discovers that thugs have inserted a packet of drugs in the stomach in order to make him pass the border. But when the product is emptied into his body, the young woman sees her intellectual and physical abilities will increase…

The star Dominique Deprêtre

“Rust and bone “, at 21: 15 on TV5 World – three stars

Jacques Audiard (2012)

A novel of an american author of the controversial (Craig Davidson) is at the basis of this drama of atmosphere, which confirms the great popularity of the son Audiard with the criticism. There are two things admirable in the James : its ability to create a real atmosphere and its refinement at the level of frames. As his style is not tape-to-eye, it pleases even to the fans of minimalism. On the human level also, it is superb.

Luc Besson (2014)

With global revenues flirting with the half a billion dollars, the enfant terrible of the 15th arrondissement has set a new record in its films with the consecration of the super-heroine initiated by ” Nikita “. This time, it is the frail Scarlett Johansson that will stick, in a story of anticipation certainly basic, but all the more effective in that the pace is unwavering ever as soon as the machine is launched.

“A man and a woman “, at 20h50 on France 5 – two stars

Claude Lelouch (1966)

Winner of the Palme d’or at Cannes, Oscars for best foreign film and best original screenplay, Golden Globes for the title, its director, Anouk Aimée and Francis Lai, the author of the song where Pierre Barough and Nicole Croisille ‘yell” dabadabada ” : an era that was dated by a static scene to the utmost, with the endless sequence of the wipers.

“20 years apart “, at 21h05 on TF1 – two stars

David Moreau (2013)

The natural charm of Virginie Efira (36 years old) and the perf of the young associate Pierre Niney (24 years old – it was so… a little cheated on the age of the lovebirds) are overall to forget the blunders and approximations of a script and a staging that neglecting the emotional character of such a love story.

“Square one “, at 21.15 on C8 – two stars

Lionel Steketee, Fabrice Eboué and Thomas Ngijol (2011)

Shot almost entirely in Cuba, the title revisits the theme of “Visitors” to the upside, however, without playing in the registry of the pure comedy. Not always happy, the gags anachronistic rather leave the field to a reflection unexpectedly and in the end quite relevant on the subject of racism.