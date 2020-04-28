On Twitter, a user accuses James Charles of appropriation of genre

Nowadays, a lot of make-up artists are men. The real ace in the brush, they are more likely to be unbeatable on the techniques of smokey eyes or cut crease. One of the YouTubeur James Charles, has been accused of appropriation of gender on Twitter.

Croque Juju or Richaard for the French, Patrick Starrr or Jeffree Star for the Americans… These nicknames you are probably familiar with if you appreciate the videos focused beauty and mak-up on Youtube. For a few years now, men are more likely to make-up their chosen field. On their Youtube channel, the creators of content share their tips and tricks for makeup very worked with products more or less expensive.

Makeup is an art form that is since long considered as being ” reserved to the fairer sex “. A good number of each other/make-up artist are subject to teasing on the social networkslike James Charles. On 8 February, the avid pallet was accused of discrimination based on sex. On Twitter, a user has openly accused to make a ” woman face” in other words, to have violated the social norms and to be transformed into a woman with make-up. The young woman goes a step further by insinuating that the YouTubeur would have turned the women to the ridiculous, in the same way as the Blackface who turned ridiculous the Afro-americans for the amusement of the Whites.

Users have not hesitated to take the defence of the YouTubeur.

Seen in the comments :

Translation : “The makeup has been worn by men for centuries. This has never been a practice of gender, it was a practice based on wealth. This is not because the majority of male westerners have decided not to participate for a few decades that it is a practice exclusively for women. I’m sorry that the education system has abandoned us “

Translation : “The sister is just angry because James knows how to use makeup, and it remains as a Lana Del Rey premature. “

Translation : “WOW !! You really thought that you realize something here, isn’t it?! First, the men wear makeup for longer than women. Secondly, jealousy is super ugly, and just because they are beautiful, is not an excuse for such a state of mind ridiculous “

The makeup is now a form of art aimed at all. The people who like to primp in the morning must not forget that the creators of their cosmetics are for the most part of men, like Marc Jacobs, Kevin Aucoin, Mario Dedivanovic and many others. And that the make-up of hit girl on Instagram, which are often sources of inspiration, have been thought of by men.

To your brushes !