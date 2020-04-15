On Twitter, Lady Gaga called Emmanuel Macron to act in the face of the coronavirus

On Monday, Lady Gaga has posted a series of messages addressed to a number of political figures, including Emmanuel Macron, it is a call to action in the face of the sars coronavirus.

Artists continue to engage against the coronavirus. Lady Gaga, very involved in the fight against the pandemic, wrote on Twitter on Monday a series of messages to several political figures, including Emmanuel Macron. The singer has directly challenged the French president, reminding him that “in the past year (it) has shown its leadership in the fight against pandemics”. Lady Gaga seems to make reference to a speech delivered in 2019 by Emmanuel Macron, during the general Assembly of the united nations. The head of State had declared : “The elimination of the pandemics is in our scope of action. This is to save 16 million lives in the years to come. It is simply to say that no one can understand that for financial reasons, that, for reasons of inequality, it is now impossible to access to treatments to prevent or cure such diseases, to prevent these diseases are gaining ground again”.

President @EmmanuelMacron — last year you showed your leadership in the fight against pandemics. We need you to support the global fight against #COVID19 through the @A, @CEPIvaccines & @Gavi. We’re all in this together as #GlobalCitizens. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) April 13, 2020

The message of Lady Gaga continues by calling the help Emmanuel Macron in “in the global fight against the Covid-19 with the united Nations, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi, the Alliance of the vaccine”. “We’re all in it as citizens of the world”, finished she. And the French president is not the only political personality to be quoted by the star. She thanked and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the european Commission, that “as a doctor, know that this disease has no boundaries”, or the Prime minister Justin Trudeau to demand that she if Canada is going to invest in the search for a vaccine, “in order to save lives in the poorest countries”.

The interpreter of “Bad Romance” which was announced on April 6, have already raised more than € 32 million for the fight against the Covid-19 will also hold a grand concert on the 18th of April next, the “One World : Together At Home”, in order to obtain still more funds. Many stars including Elton John, John Legend or even Billie Ellish should participate in this celebration, which was broadcast live on the website of France Télévisions and then on France 2 in the night.