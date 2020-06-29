[On va tous au cinéma] The black Widow (28 October) ” The Blog of the Black Screen

The pitch: Natasha Romanoffs, aka the Black Widow, is a revival of the hand of the dark past, to the face of a deadly conspiracy linked to his past life. Pursued by a force who will stop at nothing to tear down, Natasha must reconnect with his activities as a spy and with the links that were broken, before she joined the Avengers.

The cast: Directed by Cate Shortland, with Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt.

The active: This will be the first Marvel to come out from the end of the Avengers. Fun output, which was postponed due to covid, and has delayed the whole programme of study. The black Widow is also a prequel to the highly anticipated by fans of the character interpreted by Scarlett Johansson, however, very dead in the Avengers: Endgame. A way to resurrect one of the super heroes most popular of the franchise, and bring to light the only star who had not had his solo film. This will be Scarlett is a great test of the popularity of me. Disney and a participation in the large financial.





Tags related to this article : agenda 2020, the Black widow, cate shortland, disney, florence pugh, marvel, rachel weisz, scarlett johansson.