On what(s) chain(s) to watch the concert, initiated by Lady Gaga ?

American artist, 34-year-old was able to convince several major international artists to sing, as she, from home, during an event that is relayed around the world aimed to raise funds ( click here to make a donation via the Foundation for the United Nations) to support the medical world and the world health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the Covid-19.

Lady Gaga will be there, yes, but not only that : Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney, Ellie Goulding, Angela, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, Elton John, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Stevie Wonder, Christine and the queens, Usher, Luis Fonsi, Billie Eilish, Alanis Morissette, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Zucchero, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Rita Ora or even Maluma will, among other things, to “One world : together at home”, a benefit concert original and virtual initiated by the interpreter of the “Monster”.

Presented by the trio of leaders of the stars of late-night shows, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, this great show of two hours, supported by WHO and the international movement “Global Citizen”will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18 in the United States live. Previously, a stream unheard will be offered on several channels like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Amazon Prime Video… A digital version of the concert which will include other artists and interpretations of the four corners of the world, as well as the stories of exceptional of these heroes that are the health care providers.

Live or in replay

Given the time difference, in France, it would either stay up late or get up too, to attend the concert, or see it in replay.

It will be visible across multiple channels : live on CStar in the night from Saturday to Sunday, from 2 hours to 4 hours in the morning (then available in replay for 72 hours on myCanal), on W9 and the radio on RTL2 in the night from Saturday to Sunday, from 2 hours to 4 hours in the morning (or on 6play on Saturday, live and in full from 20 hours to 2 hours), and on France 2, from 2 hours to 4 hours in the morning (or on the platform France.tv for the “before”, as of 21 hours and up to 2 hours in the morning).

The concert will also be aired on Sunday 19 April in prime time on the channels MTV and BET (Viacom, CBS) at 20: 50 and on MTV HITS to 23 hours.