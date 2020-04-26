on which channel and at what time to see the game live ?

The OL will have a look on the encounter. This Wednesday, January 22, Reims hosts Paris Saint-Germain at stade Auguste-Delaune in the second semi-final of the League Cup. The winner will attempt to raise this last edition of the competition against Lyon, tombeur de Lille on penalties, on 4 April at the Stade de France.

This meeting could provide an opportunity to Thomas Tuchel to rest for a few frames. Since the end of the winter break, the capital club has matches on a frantic pace with a game every three days. Between 5 January and 4 February, the Parisians will have played 10 matches. So far everything is going well, with a balance of four wins and a tie. But while the Champions League is getting closer, with a move to Dortmund on 18 February, the staff in paris will seek to protect its players in order to avoid injuries. So far, Thomas Tuchel does not travel to Reims to the light, despite the status of favorite. “It can be a very difficult match. They are very strong defensively, it is difficult to create opportunities“says the German coach. It is necessary to say that Thomas Tuchel still has in mind the 7th day of Ligue 1, where Reims was offered an unexpected victory at the Parc des Princes.

Bernat and street sweepers are not available for this meeting, as announced by the coach of PSG. The uncertainty around Edinson Cavani, whose cravings of departure could lead it to leave the capital before the end of the month. In front of the press, Thomas Tuchel has referred to the case of the striker of uruguay. “The guys used to play often like Edison Cavani, when the situation changes, can lack pace and confidence. But it is like that in the big clubs. I am very glad that he remains positive and professional (…) today, Edi is my player and I’m delighted that it will be like that. If things change we will adapt“, he said.

The match Reims / PSG is live this Wednesday, January 22 from 21h on Canal+

Aurélien Left-Handed