On YouTube, the rebirth of Robert Downey Jr. in Iron Man, as told by Paul – Tv

In a video well-documented, the videographer, Paul is back on the comeback to the cinema of the actor Robert Downey Jr. in the mid-2000s.

In the cinema, fiction and reality come together sometimes in a troubling way. The parallel history of the studio Marvel and the actor Robert Downey Jr. is a nice example that tells with a keen sense of narrative, the video maker Paul (of ” The chain of P. A. U. L “) in his latest video. Because if Marvel declared bankruptcy in 1996, the career of the actor was of the same year, a dark turning point, which made him downright go through the box prison. Before, of course, to be reborn from its ashes a few years later, in particular, in embodying the character ofIron Manin what would become the first episode of one of the sagas in film the most profitable in the history. What give want to dive in all the other stories chain of P. A. U. L.