Once upon a time in… Hollywood : and 9 for Quentin Tarantino ! – Actu BETV

With his cast of amazing, its light soundtrack to the sixties, and its strong narrative immersion in the age of the metamorphosis of the major american studios, this new film allows Quentin Tarantino to give a true lesson of cinema, one more !

End of the years 60, in Los Angeles, the actor of tv series Rick Dalton is summoned by his agent, that the retrograde to the rank of an actor nerdy and suggests him to go turn of the spaghetti westerns filmed in Italy. Rick refuses, before finding solace with his friend, Cliff Booth, who is also its lining. To give life to this fresco is brilliant, and Quentin Tarantino has summoned two huge stars : Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. A tandem, in a vintage fashion, turn back on the lights of the major american studios of the late 60s and offers a zoom-out on a pair of great losers lost in the industry of the dream. In addition to the beauty of the reconstruction, Tarantino presents a look that is both melancholic and mocking on a time hollywood fallen. In the passage, he invites her into his plot a few characters who really existed, such as Bruce Lee, Steve McQueen, Roman Polanski, or Sharon Tate, the latter being played by the gorgeous Margot Robbie (‘Scandal’). Shots of dialogues mischief, twists and turns, full of irony and scenes of burlesque filmed with consummate skill, the developer sign a pure masterpiece. That, in addition to having received 3 Golden Globes, has enabled Brad Pitt to offer the first Oscar of his career as Best actor in a supporting role… Totally deserved.