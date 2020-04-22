“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” on OCS : a film to see or not ?

Share







Has the tv tonight and streaming/replay : Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood Quentin Tarantino film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, and Margaret Qualley. The notice of Bubbles of Culture on this comedy-drama multi-awarded and broadcast on OCS Max on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Synopsis : In 1969, the tv star Rick Dalton and the stuntman Cliff Booth, the lining of long standing, are pursuing their careers in an industry that they no longer recognize.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood to see television, streaming and replay on OCS : our opinion

The film Quentin Tarantino was the event at the Cannes film Festival in 2019 where it has been proposed in the official competition. Walked away without a prize, the director is already webbed, however, will have stirred the Croisette in bringing the two american stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pittwho have wild passions on the red carpet.

Artistically, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is probably the film “the most confusing in the filmography of Tarantino “. The rupture narrative of the ninth realization of the filmmaker with his previous works may initially disrupt. The blow of the surprise past, however there are the basics of true fresco to the Tarantino re-write History once again.

Excerpt from the critique of Bubbles of Culture on this film during its projection at cannes : “It is a machine to go back in time (…) : in 1969, the television industry is beginning to take over the cinema. Hollywood, industry, dream, california, is being transformed to engage in the industrialization of the celebrity. (…) Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood could have been a different tale, more vibrant, more bloody. But Tarantino calls for a time to the measure, delivering a film far from being his best, but that is a showcase for its two main actors “.

It should be noted that if the film went home empty-handed from the Cannes film Festivalhe then won numerous awards including 3 Golden Globes (Best film musical or comedy, Best actor in a supporting role for Brad Pitt and Best screenplay for Quentin Tarantino) and 2 Oscars (Best actor in a supporting role for Brad Pitt and Best set design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh) in 2020.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is broadcast on OCS Max on Wednesday, 15 April 2020, at 20h40. The film is also streamed live and available in replay on OCS on-demand

Movie not recommended for children under 12 years