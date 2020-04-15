Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood : the last Tarantino is on OCS

In the middle of a special month Quentin Tarantino on the OCS, his latest film, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood, is now available. A visit uninhibited and a funny replay of the history of cinema american…

On OCS, the month of April is dedicated to Quentin Tarantino, american director, with the distribution of most of his works, an exceptional documentary, its own selection of nine films to see, and so his latest feature film, Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood. We love the way the string does not have called this special month, full-containment, the month “Quarantino”…

Hollywood, 1969. The film american is a pivotal year, with the end of what is called the “Old Hollywood” replaced by the “New Hollywood”. New themes arise in the movie, with more violence and sexuality. Content that echoes the period crossed by the United States, violence is omnipresent through the Vietnam war, still in progress, and sexuality by the release of manners, with the hippie movement, then at its peak. It is in this time of transition that Tarantino places his characters, Rick Dalton, an actor in a television series, and Cliff Booth, his understudy for a long time. For the incarnate, neither more nor less than Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt…

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the summit meeting of the cinema

It has always been the great strength of Quentin Tarantino : meet the cast of crazy, with more of number 10 in his team and that of Booba. And Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood is no exception, with these two holy monsters of american cinema of the modern times. The two had already worked with Tarantino for roles amazing : Brad Pitt as a hunter of nazis in Inglorious Basterdsand Leonardo DiCaprio as slave-holding eccentric in Django Unchained. A duo of shock finally set up for a film that has truly led to a second career (and numerous awards) Brad Pitt, returning to the top level with unbelievable scenes. A battle of mythical against another sacred monster of the cinema, the crossing of a camp of hippies with a tension worthy of a great western, or, for the pleasure of eyes, a session of diy on a roof…

DiCaprio is no slouch, cabotin, as always, with a sequence of hugely impressive to fall into the abyss, and especially a scene jubilant, form the grand finale to a film that takes the time to pose its challenges. This was the main concern of many when Tarantino unveiled the screenplay for his new project : how was he going to deal with the murder of actress Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie, she also spotless) by the band of Charles Manson ? Some were afraid that the director of Pulp Fiction do too much, going beyond reason in the violence and the sordid. It is not the case. Let’s just say that Tarantino has made Tarantino, and was once again amused with the codes of the cinema… both literally and figuratively.

Find Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood from 15 April on OCS, which is available for your box SFR.

Source : OCS