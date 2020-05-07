One day, a movie : “Gravity “

The’history

” On a mission aboard the shuttle Explorer, the astronaut Matt Kowalski and dr. Ryan Stone, an expert in the medical engineering, leaving of the device to perform repairs on the Hubble telescope. Kowalski is an astronaut veteran ; Stone, she, performs her first mission in space. Soon, the one and the other are caught in a gigantic storm of debris from the destruction of a satellite. “

Staging

The ascension in Hollywood this mexican director came out of the tv is quite dazzling. In a couple of movies – Y tu mama tambien, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, The Son of the’Man he reached the stars. Gravity is like a climax bringing together critical and popular success with no less than 7 academy awards, including that of the director and the editing. It is surely one of the best films about space ever made and when it is a specialist like James Cameron who says it, one is inclined to believe : “ I was stunned, absolutely floored by the film. I think this is the best photo of space ever seen, the best space movie ever made. […] What is interesting in the film, it is the human dimension. Alfonso and Sandra working hand in hand to create the portrait clear of a woman who is fighting to stay alive in weightlessness. “

Casting

Actress Sandra Bullock has been a huge success in the early 90’s after two action movies, Demolition Man and Speed. It then passes through the box romantic comedy with more or less success. After a slump, it made a comeback in this movie from Alfonso Cuarón with which the agreement was immediate :” When I spoke to Ryan [son personnage, NDLR] with Alfonso, it was discovered that we had the same character design, and that we were asking the same questions about it. Why we replions-we on ourselves when we suffer a tragedy, then that is the human contact that could save us ? “If Sandra Bullock soon finds himself delivered to itself in space, George Clooney in the role of astronaut Matt Kowalski accompanies the beginning of the film. It should be noted that the two stakeholders to the birth of the project were Angelina Jolie and Robert Downey Jr.

The’info +

Since Gravitythe mexican director has confirmed all his talent with the sumptuous Romaa film that has not, unfortunately, known for the cinema release but which you can discover on Netflix.

Gravity Alfonso Cuarón