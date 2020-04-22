One day, a movie : “Karate Kid “

The’history

” When the career of his mother leads to Benjing China, the young Dr. Parker is facing radical changes. At the end of a few days, he finds himself involved in an altercation within the school, involving Cheng, one of the boys, the most talented in Kung Fu and which made him permanently lose the respect of his classmates. Witness of this clash, Mr Han, Karate teacher retirement, hired by Parker as a driver and assistant, decides to help the young boy to regain the respect of his entourage. “

Remake

Karate Kid is a remake of a movie from John G. Avildsen’s 1984 in which the young Daniel suffered the violence of his comrades upon his arrival in California. His encounter with an old japanese full of wisdom will be life-changing. If this 2010 release takes up the idea of departure, she moves the action in China by focusing on the difficulty of adapting in a new country. But the real reason for this change of venue is to tackle the very lucrative chinese market, the new eldorado of Hollywood. In spite of this, and if the film remains below the original, it is nice to see and promises a good time as a family in front of the television.

Casting

This is the good idea for the movie. By reversing the frame compared to the original, and setting the action in China, he was a charismatic teacher. Jackie Chan is the actor ideal. Star in the USA as in China and around the world, he has played in more than 100 films and has made some as The Sailor of the Seas of Chinaa film classic Kung-fu. Often in the humor and the second degree, he made the choice in Karate Kid to interpret a character’s most inner and darker.

We are more cautious on the choice of the child. Jaden Smith started at the age of 8 years with her father, actor Will Smith, in Has the pursuit of Happiness. Affecting and natural in this first role, it is a little less at 12 years in one of Dre. His character here is particularly pretentious, quite the opposite of the young Ralph Macchio in 1984.

Karate Kid of Harald Zwart