One last hurrah: these couples of celebrities have taken a vacation break

Barely two months after the filing of the official request for a divorce in 2017, Affleck and Garner have been careful to spend good time with their three children together, taking a family vacation to Baker’s Bay.

“Ben and Jen have taken a family vacation with other friends of the family,” said an insider to E! New. “There was never any question that Ben would be there. All the dads were to follow, and it would have been strange that the children don’t have their father there.”

At the time, our source told us that Affleck had come to the last days of the trip, with the insider explaining: “The children have spent a lot of time on the beach swimming and playing in the sand with their friends.”

And two years earlier, the family had also visited the same place after that Affleck and Garner announced their separation, which was an annual trip.

“It is an annual tradition for them when the children leave the school to come for a long holiday,” said our source. “It is very relaxing, and they can feel that they are on the island with nowhere to go and no they don’t need to see.”