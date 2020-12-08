CELEBRITIES

ONE MORE REASON TO LOVE KATY PERRY: HER NUDE SHAPING UNDERWEAR SHORTS

Posted on

She welcomed her first daughterDaisy Dove, with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom last August. And  Katy Perry continues to be blatantly real about the postpartum period, both as a career woman and the changes in her physique.

We love the pop star’s self-irony, but this time around she really outdid herself. The new mom shared a video that was too funny, in which she stages a very glamorous show, all wrapped in an electric blue vinyl trench coat.

The surprise comes at the end of the clip: Katy lifts her jacket to reveal her shaping underwear shorts, which obviously could only be flesh-colored. JUST HER.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

” Things that a woman do “, is the title of the video, in which, as she parades, she lists the prerogatives of every successful woman:

” Power, attitude, style, self-confidence, sensuality ” and … a nice shapewear garment!

What to say? Thank you Katy for always being so beautifully Katy.

