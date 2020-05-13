One Of Bethune for Robert Downey Jr.

It is on the occasion of the press conference for the promotion of the film Avengers: Endgamethe last Marvel date, Robert Downey Jr. has sported on his wrist a brand new timepiece signed by De Bethune. A choice of connoisseur plus for the actor, who wears what he likes without ever being the ambassador’s official anyone. As well, he wore a chronograph Jaeger-LeCoultre Amvox during the promotion of‘Iron Mana Geophysical Universal Time steel during the premiere in paris Captain America Civil Warand , more recently, an Urwerk at the launch of Spiderman Homecoming…

© leonard leonard

This time, Robert Downey Jr. chose Bethune for his substance watch, his mastery of the technique, the innovation of its timepieces, as well as to the contemporary design and elegant, immediately recognizable. He wears the watch DB28 Tourbillon, which is probably one of the vortices in the lightest and the fastest of any industry in switzerland, as well as the Dream Watch 1. But to see a brand as sharp and confidentially to the wrist of one of the players the best paid in the world, is in itself an event watchmaker.

The actor has chosen To Bethune, not only for his appearance at the press conference for the film in Los Angeles on April 6, 2019, but also for his entire tour with the film team, currently in Asia.