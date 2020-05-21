one of his technicians electrocuted during his tour

Black series for the singer. During the installation of the scenery of a concert, one of its technicians had to be urgently hospitalized due to an electric shock. This dramatic event occurred a few days after that the interpreter of I would go or you go fell ill, cancelling four concert dates.

The beginning of the world tour Courage World Tour Celine Dion has been marred by several incidents. A technician who installed the scenery of the next show of the Quebec was electrocuted while he was some fifteen metres from the ground. Information transmitted by a member of the team of the show journal Page 6.

“He was electrocuted on Tuesday at the Bell Centre while he would climb up to 15 metres above the stage for an installation,” he explains. “He was ejected, broke the shoulder but was caught by a safety harness and has survived.” The source says that “it was a small shock. It is out of the hospital and goes well. It is ironic that it happened the week she fell ill.”

Celine Dion forced to cancel four concerts

In fact, after health problems, the quebec singer has been forced to cancel four of her concerts: 26, 27 and 30 September and 1 October. “After two weeks of rehearsals and a series of incredible performances in Quebec city, we regret to inform you that, due to a virus in the throat, Céline Dion would have to postpone the first four shows in Montreal,” explained the team of the executor ofYet one evening. “I’m terribly sorry. I was so eager to find you. Thank you for your understanding”, apologized for its part, the singer.

The show will resume on 4 October. The fans in paris, the singer will be able to go and cheer on the 26, 27, 30 June and 1 July to The Defense Arena.