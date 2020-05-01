One of the biggest fans of Charles Aznavour was… the star of the NBA LeBron James

Thee american basketball player LeBron James was a big fan of Charles Aznavour, who died Monday, October 1, at the age of 94 years, even if he confessed ” they don’t understand the lyrics but rather the beat of the music and the melody “.

On the Twitter account of the French site TrashTalk specialized in basketball, the 12 of August last, it was discovered that the american star was listening “the Charles Aznavour wake up “. On Instagram, LeBron James had published his playlist morning where were His youth and My daughtertwo songs of the French star, accompanied by this tribute : “So peaceful and elegant. “

During this time, LeBron listening to Charles Aznavour at the alarm clock. ♥️

#GOAT https://t.co/8h6fnSqsqI — TrashTalk_fr (@TrashTalk)

The singer was a fan of basketball. And while the triple champion of the NBA was invited to the September 8, in the program ” Clique “, which is broadcast on Canal+, and Charles Aznavour, in one of his last public appearances, had addressed to King James as a vibrant tribute in return.

“I heard that you liked my songs and me, on the other side, the sport that you practice is one of the sports that I prefer. I’m not very sporty apart from that. So, I think everything is going very well for you, I think we will meet one of these days. Soon James, and good luck. “

LeBron James @KingJames X Charles Aznavour : when the king of the French song addresses a message to his most gra… https://t.co/ZJtM2ua9YZ — cliquetv (@Clique.tv)