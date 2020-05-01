One of the potential buyers of the Mets wants a huge discount

The sale of the Food, this is a folder that is talking in the last few weeks.

The latest news, Wayne Rothbaum, one of the potential buyers of the club, would be interested in acquiring training in new york only if the price of the franchise was on the decline.

More specifically, the investor billionaire wants to buy the Mets to Fred Wilpon that a highly reduced price if the property of the cable network SNY is not included in the sale.

The price referred to by Rothbaum to make the acquisition of Food would be around a billion or two. Considering the value estimated of 2.6 billion dollars of Food on Forbes, we say that the investor is seeking to hit a homerun.

At least that is what earns The Score.

As reported by my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois last week, Alex Rodriguez seems to be growing more serious in his steps for the purpose of making the acquisition of Food.

The Mets remain available for sale, put it in the clear. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have already begun to raise funds for a possible bid.

Rothbaum is another option as a potential buyer, who was previously interested in buying the Marlins from Miami. All of that had finally failed.

For Fred Wilpon to keep the Mets currently equal to a loss of money. Losses ranging up to $ 150 million may be considered if the season 2020 continues to be shortened.

However, the platform SNY is profitable. That is the problem. The plan of every investor is to acquire the club in addition to the wired network included. But, Wilpon him, does not want to dispose of SNY.

This is why Rothbaum wants to get a discount on his purchase. To succeed there, according to you?