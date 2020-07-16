One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 : X-Drake playable in DLC

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 used the good old usual technique of Koei Tecmo in the us the sale of a character already in the game, but in the form of NPCS to deal with.

According to Ryokutya2089 if you’ve read the Jump of the week in advance, X-Drake will be the fourth member of last season. It’s going to be a character fast wielding a sword, and of the mass. But the majority is going to turn into a big dino.

If you have understood the DLC One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 working in a trio to represent the arcs. Will have to see if X-Drake shows that the DLC the next DLC will be related to the arc Sabaody or the Country of Wa.

One also learns that the first wave of dlc will be released on the 21st of July. It has been Beaten, but also Charlotte Cracker and Vinsmoke Judge, and here are the teasers of the game.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.