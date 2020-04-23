One Punch Man : A movie live action in preparation

There is not that One Piece who will end up on the notches with actors of flesh and bone. Another manga/anime to the less popular are preparing, for the cinema this time.

As we have discover in the columns of Variety, One Punch Man, famous manga cr by ONE and continuous with the help of Yusuke Murate, will be aware of the joys of an adaptation cinmatographique in live action.

This movie produced by Avi and Ari Adad has two scnaristes, working on the script after having done the 100 pushups, 100 abs, 100 squats, and run 10 km on a daily basis : Scott Rosenbergthat worked in particular on Venom and the cardboard of the box office that are the two Jumanji with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonand Jeff Pinkneralso the work on the films just cits, but also on the series of drawings of rels tire of Cowboy Bebop, for Netflix, with particular Jon Cho. It is little prs everything that we know for the moment.

For those who don connatraient not One Punch Man, it is the story of Saitama, a young man living in a world threatened by poll by the monsters permanently. A bit lazy and not trs clever, it is in reality a super-heroes the prodigious strength, able to atomize any opponent with a single punch and a little lass of his superpower. It is trs drle, really.

We advise you widely the manga and watching the anime via Netflix and DNA. And unfortunately, the game said by Namco Bandai recently is not really the height. You will meet so fingers trs fort for the movie.