One wants : the Nike inspired by the pioneers of the psych rock Grateful Dead

Nike re-center your model SB Dunk Low of the Dead Heads, fans of the group pioneer of the psychedelic rock Grateful Dead. The model, available in three colors, will be launched in orange, on the 18th of July, and then in yellow and one in green, on the 24th of July, and will be sold at a price of 110€.

After the collaboration with Travis Scott the past month of June, it is the turn of the california group the Grateful Dead to come and dress a pair of Nike. With a suede leather and synthetic leather, colors that are reminiscent of the aesthetic psychedelic, and a bear that wears the Swoosh on the tongue, the design echoes the “Dance of the Bears” artists Bob Thomas and Owsley Stanley (aka Bear) was drawn on the back of the album cover The history of the Grateful Dead Volume 1 (Bear’s Choice) released in 1973.

The couple is, therefore, also a tribute to the two artists behind the visual identity of the group, including the Bear. Producer The LSDthe figure of the counterculture hippy in the bay of San Francisco in the 60’s, it was also the sound engineer of the Grateful Dead, and developed the technical skill that was the Wall of Sound, a sound system designed for live performance of the Grateful Dead in 1974. With Bob Thomas, he designed the “Dancing Bears” as well as the iconic logo of the group : the head of death, blue, and red at the junction of a flash of lightning.

The shoe also features a small inside pocket with zipper closure, discreetly integrated into each tab. We are going to decide what to put on.

The orange color will be on sale Saturday The FTC San Francisco through a sweepstakes open 24 hours. For the yellows, that will be available on the site Nike and in some skateshops selected, from the 24th of July. As to the issue of green, it will only be for sale in a couple of skateshops sorted in the panel.

More information on the Nike website

