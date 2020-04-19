“One World” of Lady Gaga, a pressing call for greater solidarity

Hitu hours ! 20 hours on Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, artists from around the world are mobilized to fight against the Covid-19. Of course, there was not the crowd and the atmosphere of the Live Aid. Of course, one has not witnessed these magic moments where artists the most unexpected turns up on the scene (but some have done it at a distance, with a special mention, in the first part of the evening, all the classical musicians compiled by Renaud Capuçon for a version of devilish on the Carnival of the Animals).

It is, however, amused to discover the interiors of the one and the other, some, such as Adam Lambert or the duo Sofi Tukker even offering a little atmosphere of the nightclub with the palm trees and colored lights.