“One World : Together at home” allows you to collect close to $ 128 million

The singer Lady Gaga, supported by the movement Global Citizen and in collaboration with the world health Organization has organized a concert world confined this weekend :“One World: Together at home” in order to combat the epidemic of coronavirus.

“One World : Together at Home” lasted more than 8 hours in the night from Saturday to Sunday, and has been retransmitted around the world, for free.

The event, which was set up in two weeks harvest more 127.9 million of dollars of pledges.

In total, more than 70 artists who have responded as Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams and Chris & The Queens, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Charlie Puth, Angela or even Celine Dion.

The concert is interspersed with testimonies, interviews with doctors , athletes ( such as driver Lewis Hamilton or the female soccer player Megan Rapinoe) , or anonymous and still of movie stars ( such as Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Poehler, Lili Reinhardt etc )

The show was presented by actors but also by the presenters Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

The momentum of solidarity in the face of this appeal from the heart will allow multiple organizations for better management of this health crisis that the world faces.

You can watch this concert on FranceTV or on Youtube, the album is also available on Spotify.



